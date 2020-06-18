Celeb moms are just like Us! They struggle with breastfeeding, lack of sleep and even homeschooling during lockdown. Us Weekly’s host Christina Garibaldi teams up with Stroller in the City blogger Brianne Manz to tackle all your parenting questions, exclusively interview your favorite celeb moms and dads and breakdown all the celebrity parenting news of the week in the new show Moms Like Us. Celebrity Parents Who Have Twins

In the first episode, Hallmark's Home & Family host Cameron Mathison gives an update on his battle with kidney cancer and tells Us how he plans to celebrate Father's Day with his two teenagers. Then, Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis stops by to chat about how she talked to her 2-year-old daughter about racism.

Our hosts breakdown whether or not they think it's OK to diet while pregnant and they check in on what the celebs are doing. Plus, must-have Father's Day gifts that Dad will actually like. Get shopping, time is running out!

Catch Moms Like Us every Thursday on Us Weekly’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. ET.