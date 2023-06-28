Nadya Suleman, who was dubbed “Octomom” after welcoming octuplets in 2009, is sharing rare insight into how the multiple pregnancy affected her health.

The California native, 47, shared photos and a video of her at the gym via Instagram on Wednesday, June 28, explaining in the caption that “weight training has become even more of a priority subsequent to birthing octuplets to maintain my strength and mobility alone.”

Suleman continued: “As a repercussion of the pregnancy, I sustained three more herniated discs (had one herniated disc from a work related injury decades ago); bilateral sciatica; damaged sacrum and peripheral neuropathy (and a torn abdominal cavity to top it off 💁🏻‍♀️). Such disabilities would render me incapacitated if I were to lead a sedentary lifestyle.”

The mother of 14 kids added that the “more active” she is, the “less pain” she experiences. “Several days without weight training exacerbates my already excruciating back pain and near immobility,” she explained.

In addition to now-14-year-old octuplets Noah, Josiah, Nariyah, Maliyah, Jonah, Jeremiah, Isaiah and Makai — who were conceived via in vitro fertilization — Suleman is also mom to twins Calyssa and Caleb, 16, Aidan, 17, Joshua, 19, Ameerah, 20, and Elijah, 22. She noted in her Instagram update that her children “have adopted the same active lifestyle as her.”

“My oldest three weight train, far heavier than I, and more frequently. Ironically, my oldest son Eli, who has been training consistently for three years, has surpassed what I’ve achieved in 30, and loves mocking me at the gym lol,” she wrote.

Suleman’s eight youngest children — who are the first set of octuplets in history to survive infancy — celebrated their 14th birthday in January.

“You are some of the most loving, thoughtful, conscientious, and humble human beings I have ever known,” the proud mom captioned an Instagram birthday tribute at the time. “The struggles we’ve endured over the years, have strengthened our connections to one another. By facing new challenges in the years to come, I hope we will continue to grow as a family. I am blessed beyond measure to be your mother. I love you ❤️.”

In addition to opening up about how welcoming octuplets changed her body and fitness regime, Suleman previously told The New York Times that’s she been candid with her children about her 2012 stint in rehab for alcohol and Xanax addiction and the sex tape she released that same year, titled Octomom Home Alone.

“We talk about everything,” she told the outlet of her brood in December 2018. “They know, they went through it with me. It’s a huge weight lifted off of all of them when I went back to who I was. We were struggling financially, but it was such a blessing to be able to be free from that. Those were chains.”