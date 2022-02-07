Full house! “Octomom” Nadya Suleman has 14 kids, and the California native has been documenting their busy lives via social media.

The former adult film star was already the mother of Ameerah, Calyssa, Elijah, Jonah, Joshua and Aidan when she gave birth to octuplets in January 2009 named Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah and Makai.

The little ones turned 13 in January 2022, and the California State University, Fullerton grad celebrated the milestone with an Instagram tribute.

“You are all growing into some of the most kind, humble, grateful and loving human beings I have ever known,” Suleman captioned a family photo at the time. “Each of you possess rare and unique characteristics and are unlike any other child of your age, particularly in our society today. You are selfless, altruistic, nonmaterialistic and loving, fearing, followers of God. … I do not know what I could possibly have done to deserve being blessed so bountifully. I love you.”

The former psychiatric technician told The New York Times in December 2018 that she lives with her brood in a three-bedroom townhouse in California. Her youngest children take turns sleeping on the couch, Suleman revealed at the time.

The Octomom Home Alone star told the outlet that her kids know “everything” about her previous rehab stay and sex tape, explaining, “They know, they went through it with me. It’s a huge weight lifted off of all of them when I went back to who I was. We were struggling financially, but it was such a blessing to be able to be free from that. Those were chains.”

In August of the following year, she opened up about the “total care” that her “severely autistic” son, Aidan, requires.

Suleman called him her “adolescent infant” via Instagram at the time, writing, “He requires complete assistance in meeting all needs in activities of daily living. Aidan is non-verbal, requires feeding, changing (he is not potty trained), bathing, and one-to-one supervision, as he has no safety awareness and would walk aimlessly into traffic. I, his mother, am, and always have been, his ONLY care provider. This ‘job’ is my life (other than caring for 13 other children singlehandedly). My children are my LIFE.”

The 666 the Devil’s Child star went on to explain that she wanted to show her followers her “real life” and prove to “condemnatory critics” how seriously she takes motherhood.

