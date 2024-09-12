Influencers Nara Smith and Hannah Neeleman spent some quality time with their families at Ballerina Farm.

“Had the best day today,” Neeleman, 34, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 11, alongside a photo of Smith, 22, outside a barn with the women’s children.

Smith and her family made the trip to Utah to grab brunch at Neeleman’s establishment. Nara and husband Lucky Blue Smith share three children, Slim Easy, 2, and daughters Rumble Honey, 3, and Whimsy Lou, 4. Lucky Blue is also the father of daughter Gravity, 7, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Stormi Bree Henley.

The group snacked on homemade crepes that they could build themselves. The crepe bar featured a variety of fillings including berries, jams, chocolate sauce, creams and more. Nara also gushed about the homemade yogurt created by Hannah’s husband, Daniel Neeleman.

“Daniel made homemade yogurt the night before and I couldn’t get enough,” Nara wrote alongside a video of her eating the treat.

In addition to munching on pastries, the Smith family also got a tour of Ballerina Farm. Nara and her family got a close-up look at the working dairy farm. At one point, Nara got to work on milking some cows with the assistance of Hannah’s kids. (Hannah shares eight children — Henry, 12, Charles, 10, George, 9, Frances, 7, Lois, 5, Martha, 3, Mabel, 2, and baby Flora, 8 months — with Daniel.)

“Kids teaching Nara how to milk a cow,” Hannah captioned a video of Nara with the cow. “She was a natural.”

Nara also shared a video of her milking a cow, writing, “Hannah taught me how to milk a cow but trust me it isn’t as easy as she makes it look.”

On the internet, both Nara and Hannah have been labeled as “trad wives.” However, Hannah made headlines earlier this year for her controversial interview about how she doesn’t “identify” with being a “trad wife.” (A trad wife is a woman who rejects modern gender roles in favor of an old-fashioned definition of womanhood.)

“Because we are traditional in the sense that it’s a man and a woman, we have children,” Hannah said in a July interview with The Sunday Times. “But I do feel like we’re paving a lot of paths that haven’t been paved before.”

In addition to being an influencer, Hannah is a former ballerina who is now a stay-at-home mom. She also contributes to the family farm, which she runs with her husband.