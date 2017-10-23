My love for you grows stronger everyday. I love experiencing LA with you ❌⭕️❌⭕️ @GroundLevelUp pic.twitter.com/DcE4vA7Cg2 — A.lynn 🌼 (@a_lynn423) October 22, 2017

Nathan Griffith and girlfriend Ashley Lanhart are speaking out about what happened with Jenelle Evans following the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion on Saturday, October 21.

In a 12-minute Periscope video titled “Unsealed files of the biggest lies on planet Earth,” Griffith explains his side of the fight that happened backstage. Immediately, he brought up his ex-fiancée’s claim that Lanhart “attacked” Evans, something he calls “a straight lie.”

He went on to explain that his girlfriend has not agreed to film, nor has she signed any release forms, but after the show she was backstage waiting for him. When she met up with him in the hallway, Evans, 25, began following them and then yelled, “I thought you didn’t want to film, bitch.”

Lanhart also got on the Periscope video, revealing that when Evans was yelling at her, she turned around and introduced herself, since they never had formally met. “I stopped, and said, ‘Hi, Jenelle, I’m Ashley. You haven’t met me either, but you think you know everything about me.’ It just transpired from there,” she said. “I never attacked her. I never called her any names, I didn’t cuss her out. Yes I raised my voice, but she was doing all the attacking. It’s pretty sad when even the producers that don’t know me, are in my room, on my side because they know how much drama she has. She’s just so dramatic.”

"Unsealed files of the biggest lies on planet Earth." https://t.co/En4jHRdmmm — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) October 22, 2017

The couple also said during the Periscope that when they went back to their room, Evans tried pushing her way in — so much so, that Griffith asked security for help, but they didn’t do anything. “It’s just bull crap. They portray me a certain way, as this violent, woman beater,” he said. “But when a man needs help, [and] says, ‘I need this threat away from me and my child,’ and they don’t help me out, they feed in to the drama instead, it’s just really piss pore on MTV’s behalf. They won’t protect me or protect the children like I needed protecting that day.”

Regardless, Griffith’s girlfriend said she has no bad feelings toward Evans. “She’s Kaiser’s mother, I have no problem with her. I would love for her and Nathan to coparent together,” she said, adding she’d be happy to step back in that aspect. “Kaiser is the sweetest little thing ever and he just needs love.”

Griffith doesn’t seem to be so cordial. “I’m sick of Jenelle’s lies. It’s ridiculous,” he exclaimed. “She needs to be drug test. She needs to take responsibility for thee children and she needs to start being an involved parent that doesn’t worry about herself.”

Griffith also thanked costar Chelsea Houska for helping moving the kids out of drama. Houska’s dad Randy stood behind Kaiser’s dad’s video. “Just watched bunch of videos(both sides)Everything I saw went exactly as @GroundLevelUp described it. We were stuck right in the middle of it,” he wrote. “Not that I am going to spill stuff out but I just want people to know what is truth and what is not to help prevent rumors.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

