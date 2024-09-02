NFL star T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani Watt, are expanding their family.

Dani, 26, revealed via social media on Sunday, September 1, that she is pregnant with the pair’s first child.

Announcing the happy news via an Instagram carousel of photos that captured T.J., 29, cradling Dani’s growing bump, the former professional soccer player captioned the post, “February 2025 👣❤️.”

The series of snaps also showed Dani holding an ultrasound print, which she draped over the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker’s shoulder during multiple poses, as well as a snap that caught the pair’s dog in the background.

In an Instagram Story posted by Dani the same day, she captioned a black and white photo of the pair, “We can’t wait to meet you, baby 🤍🤍🤍”

T.J. shared the same grid post via his own Instagram account at the same time Dani posted hers.

The pair tied the knot in Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas on July 9 2022, with T.J. sharing a series of wedding photos via Instagram the following day. “Best day of my life,” the athlete captioned the post.

The couple exchanged vows in front of T.J.’s brothers, J.J. Watt and Derek Watt, and more of their close friends. “Incredible day!!!!” J.J., 33, commented on his sibling’s Instagram photo dump at the time.

T.J. and the former Chicago Red Stars player got married one year after they became engaged. “I am the luckiest man in the world!!” the Wisconsin native wrote via social media in July 2021 alongside a photo of himself getting down on one knee.

Dani celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post of her own at the time, writing, “YES. YES. YES.”

Two months later, the pair marked their five-year anniversary together. “I cannot wait for you to be my wife!! 5 years down, forever to go!” T.J. gushed in a sweet tribute posted online in September 2021.

T.J. is the youngest Watt brothers, who have all found fame within the NFL. He is an uncle to his brother J.J.’s son Koa, whom the 35-year-old welcomed with his own soccer pro wife Kealia Ohai Watt in October 2022.

T.J. is also an uncle to his brother Derek’s son Logan, who the 31-year-old welcomed with wife Gabriella Justin in February 2019. The pair’s second son, Brayden, arrived in December 2020.