Best Day Pittsburgh Steelers TJ Watt Marries Soccer Star Dani Rhodes

Touchdown at the altar! Pittsburgh Steelers athlete TJ Watt married longtime love Dani Rhodes in Mexico.

“Best day of my life,” the NFL player, 27, captioned a series of wedding photos via Instagram on Sunday, July 10, one day after he and the soccer star, 24, exchanged vows.

The couple celebrated their love in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside TJ’s brothers, JJ Watt and Derek Watt, and more of their closest friends. “Incredible day!!!!” JJ, 33, commented on his sibling’s Instagram upload.

The Arizona Cardinals defensive end also gave his followers a glimpse of the newlyweds’ lavish reception via his Instagram Story. “Unbelievable. Wedding,” JJ gushed, sharing a photo of TJ and his bride dancing under a spotlight.

Rhodes, who has since changed her last name on social media to Watt, posted a beachside picture that highlighted her gown’s intricate train. “STUNNING. WOW,” Dance Moms alum Brooke Hyland commented on the Sunday Instagram post.

TJ and the former Chicago Red Stars player tied the knot one year after their engagement. “I am the luckiest man in the world!!” the Wisconsin native wrote via social media in July 2021 alongside a photo of himself getting down on one knee. Rhodes celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post of her own at the time, writing, “YES. YES. YES.”

Two months later, the pair marked their five-year anniversary. “I cannot wait for you to be my wife!! 5 years down, forever to go!” TJ gushed in a sweet tribute in September 2021.

The University of Wisconsin alum’s now-wife is a former teammate of Kealia Ohai, who has been married to JJ in 2020. Both women made their debuts on the Chicago Red Stars in 2020, but Rhodes has since moved on to play for a professional team based in Iceland.

One month before watching his little brother walk down the aisle, JJ announced that he and Ohai, 30, are expecting their first child. “Could not be more excited. ❤️💙,” the former NFL Man of the Year captioned the pregnancy reveal, while the Utah native told fans she’s due in October.

The expectant parents traveled to Mexico for TJ’s wedding, and the tropical getaway doubled as a babymoon ahead of their little one’s arrival. “Hang it in the Louvre 😍😍😍,” the former Houston Texans athlete gushed alongside a photo of Ohai posing in a bikini with her bump on full display.

Before the NFL season officially begins, JJ has been keeping fans up to date on how he’s getting back into peak fitness — while also poking fun at his parenting future. “Dad bod loading…” he tweeted earlier this month with a pic from the gym.

