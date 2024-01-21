Nick Cannon penned a sweet message to his late son Zen.

“Zen’s Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy!” Cannon, 43, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 20. “What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God’s Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges.”

Alongside the heartfelt caption, Cannon shared a video playing with Alyssa Scott and their daughter, Halo, 13 months, on the beach. As the clip continued, the sun began to set.

Bre Tiesi, the mother of Cannon’s son, Legendary, 16 months, took to the comment section with a series of emojis in support of Cannon and Scott, 30.

Cannon announced in December 2021 that Zen died after suffering from a brain tumor. He was 5 months old.

During an episode of his talk show, The Cannon Show, Cannon explained that Zen’s condition worsened around Thanksgiving. He noted that he held his son for the last time during a trip to see the ocean in California.

When Zen was 2 months old, Cannon and Scott went to the doctor for what they thought was a sinus issue. Fluid was building up in Zen’s head, and the brain tumor required immediate surgery.

Related: Nick Cannon's Family Guide: See the Star's Children and Their Mothers Doting dad! Nick Cannon has welcomed 12 children over the years — and the little ones are too cute. The Wild ’N Out host first became a father in 2011 when he and then-wife Mariah Carey welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The former couple divorced five years later, and they have been coparenting their […]

Cannon recently honored his late son by visiting the Children’s Hospital of Orange County two years after his passing. Cannon titled his Instagram video, “Zen’s Light Holiday Hospital Special,” in honor of Zen.

In the clip, Cannon and another visitor dressed up as Santa Claus and interacted with the children, reading them a book and handing out gifts. A sign read, “Welcome to Zen’s Light Winter Wonderland.”

“Zen’s Light shining bright for the holidays!!” Cannon captioned the post. “Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.”

Related: Nick Cannon’s Best Dad Quotes Over the Years: Conceiving, Coparenting and More Words of wisdom! Nick Cannon has spoken fondly of fatherhood since becoming a parent in 2011. The Masked Singer host and Mariah Carey welcomed their twins in April of that year, naming the little ones Moroccan and Monroe. “The thing with twins is that you want them in their natural incubator as long as possible,” […]

The visit was part of Zen’s Light Foundation, which was created by Cannon and Scott in June 2022 to “foster global excellence in hope, grief care and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need.”

In addition to his children with Scott and Tiesi, 32, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 15 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 16 months, with LaNisha Cole.