Nicolas Cage is getting candid about life as a father of three children with three different moms.
The actor shares son Weston, 33, with his ex-girlfriend actress Christina Fulton, son Kal-El, 18, with his ex-wife Alice Kim, and 22-month-old daughter August with his current wife, Riko Shibata.
“They’re all different experiences,” Cage, 60, told The New Yorker in an interview published on Monday, July 8. “Each one has a different mother. It’s not what I had originally thought would happen when I fell in love or got married — that I would have three different children with three different moms — but nonetheless that’s what’s happened. So every child is different. There’s a different kind of level of attention.”
Cage says his days are currently occupied by August, who turns 2 in September.
“Well, the reading is not where it should be,” the Longlegs actor responded when asked what he’s been watching or reading recently. “I’ve been very immersed in raising my daughter.”
“So sleep is gone,” he added.
When interviewer Susan Orlean noted that raising a toddler is an “attention-suck,” Cage responded: “Yeah, and a girl. My first daughter — so this is all different levels of worry and protection and taking it into overdrive.”
Cage and Shibata welcomed August, who they refer to as Augie, in September 2022. “Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”
The Oscar winner and the model said “I do” in February 2021 after meeting in Japan while Cage filmed Prisoners of the Ghostland. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that the model was pregnant with the National Treasure star’s third child. In March 2022, he opened up about wanting to honor his family with the little one’s name and said he was considering Akira Francesco for a boy and Lennon Augie for a girl.
“Augie was my father’s nickname,” the Face/Off star explained to GQ at the time. “And my uncle [Francis Ford Coppola] has decided to change his name to Francesco.”
Before Shibata, Cage was married to Erika Koike for four days in 2019, Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016, the late Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001.