Lucky in love! Nicolas Cage married girlfriend Riko Shibata during a surprise wedding ceremony in February, Us Weekly can confirm.

A rep for the couple tells Us they tied the knot in a “very small and intimate wedding” at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16. Cage said in a statement, “It’s true, and we are very happy.”

According to their rep, the date holds a special significance to the National Treasure actor, 57, and his 26-year-old bride. “The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom’s late father,” Cage’s rep revealed to Us in a statement on Friday, March 5.

Shibata exchanged vows with Cage in a traditional Bridal Kimono handmade in Kyoto, Japan, while her groom wore a Tom Ford tuxedo. She walked down the aisle to “Winter Song” by Kiroro — a favorite tune of hers, per their rep.

The duo blended their two cultures, exchanging traditional Catholic and Shinto vows. They also featured a poem by Walt Whitman and a Haiku in their ceremony.

Among the attendees at Cage and Shibata’s special day was Alice Kim, one of the actor’s ex-wives. The pair was married from 2004 to 2016 and remain “very good friends,” his rep told Us. Kim, 37, was joined by son Kal-El, 15, whom she and Cage share. Cage shares his eldest son, Weston, 30, with ex Christina Fulton.

The Leaving Las Vegas star and his new wife met over a year ago in Shiga, Japan.

Photos from the wedding, obtained by Us, showed Cage and Shibata standing beneath a lush green arch with candles and fairy lights lit around them. After they said their “I dos,” their rep said they enjoyed “a small celebration” with their guests.

Cage’s marriage to Shibata is his fifth. In March 2019, he and Erika Koike called it quits four days after they wed in Las Vegas. The California native was granted a divorce two months after he filed for an annulment, claiming he was too drunk to “understand” his vows.

Legal documents obtained by Us at the time suggested the makeup artist also failed to disclose “the full nature and extent of her relationship with another person” at the time of their marriage. Additionally, Cage was not made aware of “the full nature and extent of her criminal history,” according to his filings.

Cage and Koike were first linked in April 2018 after they were spotted on vacation together in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Oscar winner was also previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001 and Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004.