The Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin gets candid with Us about how she’s feeling during her second pregnancy.

“I’m feeling good. I’m in the second trimester, so [I’m] feeling better, getting a little more energy back,” Martin, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4. “The days are long here, but the fans give me all the energy that I need.”

Martin took to social media on Thursday, November 2, to announce that she was pregnant with her and fiancé Anthony Lopez’s second child. (The couple also share son Greyson, 4.)

“Extra! Extra! Our family is growing ❤️,” she wrote alongside a video of her and Lopez, 42, holding newspapers that said, “Baby Lopez Coming Soon!”

The Bravo star shared that Greyson was “so excited” when he found out that he was going to be a big brother.

“He’s the one that was really like, ‘Can I have a baby sister?’ He was very adamant and specific that he wanted a baby sister,” Martin explained to Us, adding that Greyson “wouldn’t have to share his toys if it was a girl.”

Martin has been dating Lopez since 2015, and the twosome welcomed Greyson in February 2019.

“Greyson, love you more than I ever thought possible! From your nose to your toes but especially those lips 😍Welcome to the world baby boy,” Martin wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a picture of the then-newborn.

Two years later, Lopez popped the question to the anesthesiologist in December 2021.

“Creating a life we love… Always ❤️,” Martin captioned a photo of the pair in bed.

In a March 2022 Real Housewives of Miami episode, Martin explained her reasoning behind waiting to get married to Lopez.

“It was never about being pro- or anti-marriage. It was really about just being happy no matter what,” she shared during the season 4 RHOM reunion episode. “I was happy before he asked. We had a great relationship before he asked. And I’m happy and we have a great relationship after he asked. And if he would have never asked? I would have still stayed with him and been happy.”

Martin — a board-certified anesthesiologist — joined RHOM in season 4, which aired in December 2021. During her first season, Martin sparked some drama with RHOM costar Marysol Patton after she accused the doctor of trash-talking other women behind their backs.

“I heard about three different occasions of the same kind of commentary, from different people,” Patton, 56, told Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, explaining that she decided to confront Martin on-camera over the rumors. Martin later called the moment a “bullying attack.” However, Martin felt a lot more confident going into season 5.

“My first season was just such a foreign world to me in so many ways. I didn’t really know a lot of the women well, so the connection wasn’t a strong one,” she told Vulture in March. “Maybe I was a bit standoffish, or it was hard to just be natural when there were all these cameras and mics and stuff around. For the second season, the relationships were more involved. I think there’s definitely a comfort factor there that allows you to be more natural. You can be more authentic, less censored.”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi