Things are heating up in Miami! The Real Housewives of Miami are back after an eight-year hiatus — and the women are looking hot in their official cast photos.

Ahead of its December 16 premiere, Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at the stars’ promo snaps, which include OG Housewife Larsa Pippen wearing a sexy, black, one-shoulder dress and gold hoop earrings while standing in front of a neon backdrop inspired by the Florida city’s iconic clubbing scene.

Larsa, 47, was previously announced as one of three original women returning from the Miami-based reality series, which initially ran for three seasons before its 2013 cancelation. Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein will also be back.

While the show first aired on Bravo, Us confirmed in February that Peacock was reviving the series for a fourth season. The NBC Universal streaming service revealed the full cast in October — including newbies Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will also be featured on the season as friends of the Housewives.

All of the ladies went full glam for their Peacock photo shoot, with multiple stars wearing sequined dresses. Julia, who will make history as the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife, wore a shimmery, V-neck frock, while Guerdy, 43, opted for a bold blue-hued ensemble.

The flirty new photos come just days after Peacock dropped the trailer for the upcoming season.

“Buckle up, baby,” Guerdy joked in the November clip, which shows drama at an all-time high between the stars. “It’s gonna be a bumpy ride!”

The teaser also highlighted fights between the women as glimpses of them partying, boating and boozing scrolled across the screen.

On a serious note, the clip revealed that Alexia, 54, will face a lot of heartache on the show after her mother died of COVID-19 amid the global pandemic on the same day she was supposed to marry Todd Nepola.

“She was preparing for the worst and then the worst happened,” one of ladies said in a voiceover as the group gathered in all-black at what appeared to be a memorial for Alexia’s mom.

Scroll down for the exclusive first look at the season 4 cast photos: