It’s almost time! After nearly a decade, The Real Housewives of Miami is coming back to TV with some familiar faces and an extreme amount of drama.

The first trailer for season 4 debuted on Tuesday, November 30, and there’s no question that the new episodes will be full of shocking moments. The video begins with Marysol Patton asking her fellow Housewives who in the group they trust the least.

After Dr. Nicole Martin, a newcomer to the cast, suggests that Marysol, 54, shares first since she posed the question, the publicist replies, “I think I trust Nicole the least.”

The anesthesiologist understandably doesn’t like this answer, exclaiming, “Marysol, you are bored in your life!”

The drama only escalates from there, with the Housewives accusing Larsa Pippen of using her OnlyFans for something shadier than she claims. “Buckle up, baby,” jokes rookie Guerdy Abraira. “It’s gonna be a bumpy ride!”

The Real Housewives of Miami originally premiered on Bravo in February 2011, but the network axed the show after just three seasons. Earlier this year, NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, announced that it had picked up the series for a fourth season.

In addition to previous stars Larsa, 47, and Marysol, returning cast members include Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Adriana de Moura. Julia Lemigova will join fellow newcomers Guerdy and Nicole along with Kiki Barth, a friend of the Housewives.

Julia, 49, will be the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife in the franchise’s history. The Russia native is married to tennis great Martina Navratilova, who makes a cameo in the trailer as well. (Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke also identifies as a lesbian was not out during her tenure on the series.)

Later in the video, however, the spotlight focuses on Alexia, 54, whose mother died of COVID-19 amid the global health crisis. The tragedy occurred on the same day that the reality star was set to wed Todd Nepola.

“I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest.”

The funeral was seemingly filmed for the show, as Alexia and some of her castmates appear near the end of the trailer dressed in black. “She was preparing for the worst and then the worst happened,” one of them says in voiceover.

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami begins streaming via Peacock on Thursday, December 16.