Here’s to the last of them! Nikki Reed is finished taking her placenta pills after welcoming her first child over the summer.

“Last day of placenta pills,” the Twilight actress, 29, captioned a photo of herself on Thursday, October 19, appearing to look upset about her nearly empty jar. “Not ready to say goodbye!!!!!”

Last day of placenta pills. Not ready to say goodbye!!!!! A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

Many other stars have chosen to eat their placenta after giving birth, including January Jones, Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, Alicia Silverstone and Kourtney Kardashian. In December 2015, Kim Kardashian wrote in a blog post: “Every time I take a pill, I feel a surge of energy and feel really healthy and good. I totally recommend it for anyone considering it.”

Last week, Reed also joked about bringing her breast pump along for the ride to Variety’s Power of Women Luncheon in L.A. “On my way to present at @variety ‘s #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date. Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel,” she wrote via Instagram on October 13.

On my way to present at @variety 's #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date. Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel. A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

As previously reported, Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi in August. “We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” the actress previously told Fit Pregnancy. “After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate.”

The couple tied the knot in April 2015 after nine months of dating.

