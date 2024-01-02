Nikki Reed’s priorities lie with her and husband Ian Somerhalder’s two children.

“Right now, raising babies is the most important thing for me,” Reed, 35, said during a recent interview with NewBeauty.

Reed and Somerhalder, 45, who tied the knot in 2015, share 6-year-old daughter Bella and a 6-month-old son, whose name has not been revealed. As the couple juggle parenthood and their careers, it can be hard to find a moment of peace, Reed admitted.

“Let me tell you, life is so busy and so wonderful. But life has gotten incredibly busy, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon,” the actress said. “I feel like every time I say, ‘This is the year of slowdown,’ things just rev up!”

Related: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder's Romance Friends before lovers! Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder didn't waste any time taking the next step in their relationship, getting engaged in January 2015 just six months after they started dating. Take a look back at their whirlwind romance and their cutest gush-worthy moments!

Despite their full plates, Reed stays grounded thanks to her and Somerhalder’s decision to move to a farm outside Los Angeles after they became parents.

“I wish I could give it all up to live in nature with the animals. I’m sort of pulled between two worlds, which is the life of a crazy-busy businesswoman, and then someone who really wants to create that quiet time,” Reed said. “Without that time and nature and animals and tranquility, I don’t know how we can do the rest of what we’re doing. Animals and nature are my peace. That’s where I thrive.”

Reed is also committed to passing her love of nature on to her children.

“In my experience, teaching a child how to grow something is actually one of the most powerful lessons. There’s that empowering feeling that comes from knowing that they started something, they planted something, they watched it, they watered it, and then they get to eat it,” she said during a March 2022 interview with the website VeryWell Family. “It does something to the brain that I think nothing else does. It makes you feel powerful. I can see the confidence that’s built in my daughter.”

Related: Celebrities Who Are Committed to Going Green It’s easy being green! Jane Fonda, Leonardo DiCaprio and more celebrities have made it their mission to make the world a more eco-friendly place. The Oscar winner and longtime activist has made headlines for her involvement in the Fire Drill Friday protests, kickstarted by Greta Thunberg to raise awareness about the dangers of climate change. […]

Somerhalder shares Reed’s dedication to leading an eco-conscious lifestyle. He appeared alongside Laura Dern, Woody Harrelson, Rosario Dawson, Donald Glover and Jason Momoa in the 2023 documentary Common Ground, which explores agricultural solutions to the climate crisis.

Reed said the documentary is “of peak importance” while speaking with NewBeauty. “Demi Moore hosted the screening for it, which was really wonderful,” she added.

Somerhalder, for his part, called the film “a love letter to our children” during a December 2023 interview with KTLA’s Sam Rubin. “We got to put together an unbelievable set of voices because the idea is, we can fix our climate and our economy, just by using agriculture,” he said.