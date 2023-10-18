Paris Hilton’s 9-month-old son is already taking after her.

The heiress and mogul, 42, opened up about her baby boy’s milestones during a Tuesday, October 17, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — and revealed her son Phoenix’s hilarious first word.

“Is this true? His first word was ‘mama’?” Fallon asked Hilton. “No,” she replied. “It was ‘yas.’”

The host laughed and said jokingly, “It was not. There’s no way. He said ‘yas’?”

Hilton said yes, adding, “Wonder where he got that from.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer added that Phoenix is becoming quite the traveler. “It’s his first time in New York,” she told Fallon. “He’s an amazing traveler, but this is his first time experiencing jet lag. So he’s been up ‘til midnight, 1 a.m.”

Hilton welcomed Phoenix with her husband of nearly two years, Carter Reum, in January. The arrival of her first child was not only a surprise to the world, but to her close friends and family. “No one knew,” the star told Fallon.

When asked why she didn’t even tell her mom, Kathy Hilton, said she was worried the grandmother-to-be would spill the beans. “It’s something that’s so exciting when your daughter is going to have a baby,” she said. “It’s hard to keep in.”

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Paris spoke about how her priorities have shifted since becoming a mother.

“I love what I do so much, but my baby is my top priority. All of my priorities have shifted,” she said. “I am saying no to so many things because I want to be able to spend as much time with [my son] as possible. He’s just my little angel.

Paris later added that although her busy schedule — which now includes her new global entertainment company 11:11 Media — doesn’t allow for a lot of downtime, she enjoys the little moments with her family whenever possible.

“Taking Phoenix to the park and just hanging out with him at the house, the puppies and my husband,” she explained. “I love sitting with them and playing games and reading books. My sister [Nicky Hilton Rothschild] always says you don’t want to miss those moments. All my free time, I’m doing that. And then also my music and my art. I love to paint and cook and just be with my husband and my baby boy.”