Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Country Star Parker McCollum Reveals Unique, Sentimental Name for Firstborn Son

By
Country Star Parker McCollum Reveals Unique, Sentimental Name for Firstborn Son
Parker McCollum. Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Parker McCollum and wife Hallie Ray Light are expecting their first child later this year, and the couple revealed they’ve chosen a unique — and uniquely fitting — name for their upcoming arrival.

Speaking to the Spencer Graves Show on Tuesday, July 23, McCollum shared that his baby boy will be called Major Yancey McCollum.

The country singer, who is a Texas native, explained that he got the idea for his son’s first name from watching vintage college football championship game footage featuring a Lone Star sports legend.

“It’s dope,” he noted. “I was watching Rose Bowl highlights and I saw [former Texas Longhorns QB] Major Applewhite, and I was like ‘Damn. Major McColllum would be sick.’”

@mrspencergraves

Parker McCollum Shares His Baby Name #parkermccollum #spencergravesshow #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Spencer Graves

As for the babe’s middle name? McCollum said that “Yancey” was the brainchild of his wife. “That’s what she wants. She likes Major Yancey,” he said.

McCollum and Light announced they were expecting their first child in February. In an Instagram post at the time, Light hinted at the baby’s name by mentioning his first initial.

“God’s little blessing,” she wrote, captioning a shot of herself and McCollum in a half-silhouette pose, with an ocean backdrop. “We love you so much already, Baby M!”

Cowboy Cuties Meet Kids Country Music Biggest Stars Carrie Underwood

Related: Cowboy Cuties! Meet the Kids of Country Music's Biggest Stars

McCollum himself followed suit, tweeting, “I’m gone be a daddy! Baby M coming later this year! Such a huge blessing from God!”

The couple did not reveal an exact due date, save for McCollum’s reference to “later in the year.”

Country Star Parker McCollum Reveals Unique, Sentimental Name for Firstborn Son
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

McCollum and Light married in March 2022. “I couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me,” McCollum told People in August 2021 after they got engaged the previous month.

Sienna Miller on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Sienna Miller Uses This $15 Retinol Moisturizer, Beloved by French Girls View Deal

“There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn’t overthink one thing,” he added. “I was like, ‘It can’t get any better than her.’ There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life in a way. I don’t think I was headed down the right road.”

Josh Duhamel s Pregnant Wife Audra Mari Debuts Baby Bump During Red Carpet Date Night 340

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

“We actually broke up at the end of [2020] for some goofy reason. I don’t even remember what the reason was,” he added. “We were still broken up and we were trying to work things out. But I walked off stage that night and I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here.’”

He’s continued to rave about their partnership since tying the knot. “[With] Hallie Ray, my wife, there is no comedown anymore with her,” McCollum said during a January 2023 interview on Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen. “I think that’s what is missing in that early time, is it’s just human nature, you want that connection and whatever.”

In this article

Parker McCollum

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!