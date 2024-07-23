Parker McCollum and wife Hallie Ray Light are expecting their first child later this year, and the couple revealed they’ve chosen a unique — and uniquely fitting — name for their upcoming arrival.

Speaking to the Spencer Graves Show on Tuesday, July 23, McCollum shared that his baby boy will be called Major Yancey McCollum.

The country singer, who is a Texas native, explained that he got the idea for his son’s first name from watching vintage college football championship game footage featuring a Lone Star sports legend.

“It’s dope,” he noted. “I was watching Rose Bowl highlights and I saw [former Texas Longhorns QB] Major Applewhite, and I was like ‘Damn. Major McColllum would be sick.’”

As for the babe’s middle name? McCollum said that “Yancey” was the brainchild of his wife. “That’s what she wants. She likes Major Yancey,” he said.

McCollum and Light announced they were expecting their first child in February. In an Instagram post at the time, Light hinted at the baby’s name by mentioning his first initial.

“God’s little blessing,” she wrote, captioning a shot of herself and McCollum in a half-silhouette pose, with an ocean backdrop. “We love you so much already, Baby M!”

Related: Cowboy Cuties! Meet the Kids of Country Music's Biggest Stars America’s littlest sweethearts! Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and more of country music’s biggest stars have expanded their famous families over the years. Rhett married Lauren Akins in Nashville in October 2012, but the pair had been in each other’s lives since childhood. Five years after their wedding, they announced their plans to adopt a baby […]

McCollum himself followed suit, tweeting, “I’m gone be a daddy! Baby M coming later this year! Such a huge blessing from God!”

The couple did not reveal an exact due date, save for McCollum’s reference to “later in the year.”

McCollum and Light married in March 2022. “I couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me,” McCollum told People in August 2021 after they got engaged the previous month.

“There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn’t overthink one thing,” he added. “I was like, ‘It can’t get any better than her.’ There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life in a way. I don’t think I was headed down the right road.”

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

“We actually broke up at the end of [2020] for some goofy reason. I don’t even remember what the reason was,” he added. “We were still broken up and we were trying to work things out. But I walked off stage that night and I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here.’”

He’s continued to rave about their partnership since tying the knot. “[With] Hallie Ray, my wife, there is no comedown anymore with her,” McCollum said during a January 2023 interview on Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen. “I think that’s what is missing in that early time, is it’s just human nature, you want that connection and whatever.”