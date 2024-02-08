Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, are expecting their first baby.

“God’s little blessing. We love you so much already, Baby M!” they captioned a joint Instagram photo posted on Wednesday, February 7. The snap showed the country singer kissing his pregnant wife as she cradled her stomach in front of an ocean sunset.

McCollum, 31, and Light, 26, will celebrate their second wedding anniversary next month after walking down the aisle in Tomball, Texas, in March 2022.

“I couldn’t wait to ask her to marry me,” McCollum told People in August 2021 after they got engaged the previous month.

Related: Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2024: Which Stars Are Expecting So many stars have announced that they are expanding their broods by welcoming babies in 2024. “Baby Miller-Holmes. Due June 2024 🥹❤️,” Too Hot to Handle alums Emily Miller and Cam Holmes wrote via a joint post to Instagram to announce the news of their rainbow baby on January 1. (The couple had previously shared […]

“There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn’t overthink one thing,” he added. “I was like, ‘It can’t get any better than her.’ There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life in a way. I don’t think I was headed down the right road.”

In 2021, McCollum made his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville, but it was a less joyous occasion than it should have been because Light was not there.

“We actually broke up at the end of [2020] for some goofy reason. I don’t even remember what the reason was,” he told People. “We were still broken up and we were trying to work things out. But I walked off stage that night and I was like, ‘I don’t ever want to do anything like this again without her here.’”

Fortunately, they got back together again, and when McCollum performed at the iconic venue for the second time, Light was in the audience as his fiancée.

Related: Keith Urban, Parker McCollum and More Male Country Singers Bring the Heat at the... The men of country music showed out on the red carpet for the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8. Keith Urban and Parker McCollum were just two of the male musicians who sizzled as they arrived at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. CMA Awards cohost Luke Bryan also brought the heat as he posed for […]

Last year, McCollum expressed how his wife always keeps him inspired.

“[With] Hallie Ray, my wife, there is no comedown anymore with her,” McCollum said during a January 2023 interview on Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen. “I think that’s what is missing in that early time, is it’s just human nature, you want that connection and whatever.”

McCollum also praised Light for helping him appreciate his success.

“When I first started selling out shows … the high was so big until you’d wake up the next day, and you just realize everybody that’s ever done this on any level is a normal person and you don’t ride off on a magic carpet afterwards and it’s all good and gravy,” he explained. “I’ve learned to try to intentionally enjoy the night. And when we play big shows like the Houston Rodeo and stuff like that, [I think], ‘Hey, slow it down and appreciate how many healthy, alive family members you have here.’”