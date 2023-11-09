Your account
Stylish

Keith Urban, Parker McCollum and More Male Country Singers Bring the Heat at the 2023 CMA Awards

By and
6
Getty Images (3)

The men of country music showed out on the red carpet for the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8.

Keith Urban and Parker McCollum were just two of the male musicians who sizzled as they arrived at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. CMA Awards cohost Luke Bryan also brought the heat as he posed for photos with his wife, Caroline Bryan, before hitting the stage with Peyton Manning to kick off the show.

Heading into the awards show, Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) was the most-nominated man at the ceremony, with five nods. The first-time nominee is up for Single of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Luke Combs and HARDY (real name Michael Hardy) follow Jelly Roll with four nods each, while Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Jordan Davis are each nominated in three categories.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of country music’s best-dressed men at the 2023 CMA Awards:

