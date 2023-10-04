Country singer Hardy is taking a break from touring after being hospitalized due to mental health concerns.

“I need to be honest with everyone for a second. I’ve been dealing with some serious anxiety since the busy accident last year and over the last two weeks, it has taken control of my life,” the musician, 33, revealed via an Instagram statement on Tuesday, October 3. “It’s caused me to suffer many panic attacks which have landed me in the hospital. I need a moment to focus on me and to make myself better for my wife, family and you, the fans.”

As a result, Hardy (full name Michael Hardy) announced that the Thursday, October 5, and Saturday, October 7, shows on his “the mockingbird & THE CROW” tour have been canceled. “Refund for these two shows will be available from point of purchase,” his statement continued. “The Georgia Rodeo show will be moved to April 12th 2024. Hold on to your tickets, they will be valid for the new 2024 date.”

He concluded his message by telling fans his plan “is to be back and focused on Oct. 12th,” adding, “Thank you for understanding, see you soon.”

It’s been one year since Hardy’s tour bus swerved off the road and flipped onto its side during an accident in Bristol, Tennessee. While the driver was wearing a seatbelt, Hardy and other passengers were not and all were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Hardy addressed the crash via Instagram not long after, writing, “There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries. Our friend, and bus driver, needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital.”

He continued: “Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local state officials for their quick response and incredible service.”

Several country stars sent their well-wishes to the “Wait in the Truck” singer at the time. “Damn bud, scary stuff, Hope y’all get healed up,” Luke Combs commented on Hardy’s post, while Miranda Lambert sent her “prayers” with a blue heart emoji.

Hardy kicked off his “the mockingbird & THE CROW” tour in August. According to the tour’s website, the performer is set to make stops across the U.S. and Canada through August 2024.

The Mississippi native is the latest of several music stars to cancel or postpone upcoming performances because of health issues. After canceling all of his September tour dates, Bruce Springsteen postponed the remainder of his 2023 shows amid his recovery from peptic ulcer disease.

Both Guns N’ Roses and The Chicks have also postponed tour dates due to unspecified illnesses, while Paramore singer Hayley Williams announced in August that she could not continue the band’s 2023 tour due to her ongoing lung infection.