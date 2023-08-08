Steph Curry Surprises Crowd With Performance at Paramore Show

Taylor Swift loves a surprise guest, but her friend Hayley Williams has been giving her a run for her money during Paramore’s This Is Why tour.

During the band’s Monday, August 7, show at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Williams, 34, invited a hometown hero to join her for “Misery Business” near the end of the concert.

“In about 60 seconds, somebody from out there is gonna come up here on this stage and help us finish the song,” Williams told the crowd. “What I mean when I say somebody from out there — well, it might be somebody that you know, I’m not sure. I don’t know, why don’t we see? San Francisco, would you please welcome No. 30, Mr. Steph Curry!”

Curry, 35, is a longtime fan of Paramore and displayed his adoration by wearing one of the band’s hoodies. “Us and Steph, we go back a few years, and tonight is our reunion,” Williams explained. “From the moment Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show.”

Williams was not kidding, as Curry really leaned into his role as a temporary rock star. “He knows every word,” one fan marveled via Twitter on Tuesday, August 8. “He sounds amazing. steph curry is a paramore fan, this is too much for my heart i simply must ascend to another plane of existence now.”

Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, was at the show as well and shared a few snaps from the evening via her Instagram Stories. “We listened to Paramore on one of our first dates … and many years later they were kind enough to perform at his 30th,” she wrote alongside a video of her husband hanging out near the stage. “This is SO FREAKING COOL! What a full circle moment. Thank you @paramore and [Hayley Williams] … ‘still into you’ took the night for us. Honestly, one of the coolest nights.”

Steph and Ayesha, 34, tied the knot in July 2011 after meeting as teenagers. The couple share daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, and son Canon, 5.

Steph is the latest celebrity to join Paramore on stage during their current tour, which kicked off in October 2022. Last month, Billie Eilish made a surprise appearance to sing “All I Wanted” at the band’s show in Los Angeles.

In May, Williams brought out Lil Uzi Vert for a “Misery Business” duet at the group’s Madison Square Garden tour stop in New York City. Williams previously revealed that she turned down a collaboration with the rapper, 28, before she and the band took a break from performing.

“I literally wrote him back on Instagram and I was like, ‘Buddy, I love you so much, but I don’t want to be that famous,’” Williams said during a 2020 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I told him, like, we were getting ready to take a break. I obviously had a lot of issues going on that no one really knew about and I was like, ‘Bro, I just need to disappear. I don’t want to be that kind of a famous person.’”