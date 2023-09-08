Guns N’ Roses Postpones St. Louis Concert Due to Unspecified ‘Illness’

Guns N’ Roses have postponed their upcoming tour performance in St. Louis, Missouri, following an illness in the group.

“Hang on to your tickets, the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert,” the St. Louis Cardinals — who play at Busch Stadium, where the concert was to be held on Saturday, September 9 — said in a statement on Friday, September 8, according to local news affiliate Fox 2 St. Louis. “You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced.”

The statement continued: “Please note, fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund.”

The band — which currently consists of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus and Melissa Reese — did not address the postponement at the time, nor were any details about the unspecified illness released.

The local news outlet also shared footage of the concert’s stage being taken down at Busch Stadium on Friday via their YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, Rose, 61, apologized for being “a little horse” during one of the group’s performances in New York. “Fun night, Great Crowd!! Great Venue!! N’ great to be back!!” he wrote alongside a picture of a mini horse via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, September 2. “Again my apologies and thank you!!”

Guns N’ Roses kicked off their 2023 tour in June in Tel Aviv, Israel. They played nearly 20 shows across Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, The U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Romania, Hungary and Greece before beginning the North American leg of the tour in Canada last month.

While the new St. Louis concert date has yet to be announced, the band is expected to play the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, before rounding out the tour with shows in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, California, Arizona and British Columbia.

The group has an interesting history with St. Louis, as they previously canceled a gig in 2016 on the 25th anniversary of the Riverport Riot. During a 1991 performance in St. Louis, chaos broke out after Rose dove into the crowd after yelling at a fan for taking pictures. Rose and the band ended the show early, promoting an hours-long riot from fans. They made their official return to St. Louis in 2017.

The band is the latest of several celebrities who have postponed upcoming shows due to illness. Bruce Springsteen postponed his September tour dates after revealing he’s been suffering from peptic ulcer disorder while Paramore also canceled their remaining tour dates due to lead singer Hayley Williams’ ongoing lung infection.