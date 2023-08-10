Paramore’s Hayley Williams is taking a break from touring due to an ongoing lung infection.

“After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong,” Williams, 34, wrote in an Instagram statement on Thursday, August 10.

Noting that she had been doing “everything” to avoid rescheduling more shows and “fight this infection,” Williams said her condition is now “past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you.”

She continued: “I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body. With that in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

Williams concluded her statement by apologizing to fans who have been affected by the This Is Why Tour’s previous postponements and new cancellations. “I physically can not go on,” she explained. “I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”

Several fans shared their support for Williams in the comments section, with one user writing, “Your health is all we care about right now.” Another fan commented, “I speak for many of us when I say we would rather you heal up and be safe for the future than destroy yourself for a tour date. Anyone else that is guilting her/the band about how disappointed they are can kick rocks.”

The group kicked off their North American arena tour on May 23, two months after opening for Taylor Swift when the Eras Tour began in March. The band hit cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Austin and Seattle and were set to conclude with performances in Oregon and Utah.

According to Paramore’s website, they are scheduled to play at The New Yorker Festival in October before heading to Australia, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria. It is unknown whether Williams’ infection will affect the international shows.

Williams’ announcement came days after local legend Steph Curry joined her on stage to sing “Misery Business” at Paramore’s Monday, August 7, show in San Francisco. (Curry, 35, plays for the Golden State Warriors.)

“In about 60 seconds, somebody from out there is gonna come up here on this stage and help us finish the song,” Williams told the crowd. “What I mean when I say somebody from out there — well, it might be somebody that you know, I’m not sure. I don’t know, why don’t we see? San Francisco, would you please welcome No. 30, Mr. Steph Curry!”

She went on to say that the band and Curry “go back a few years, and tonight is our reunion,” adding, “From the moment Steph gets the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show.”