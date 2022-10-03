Standing by their friend. After Hardy revealed he was hospitalized from a tour bus accident, fellow celebrities reached out to publicly show their support.

The country music star, 32, was taken to receive medical attention after his bus got in an accident in Bristol, Tennessee, according to NBC News. The songwriter was on the bus on Saturday, October 1, when the vehicle veered off the road and flipped over onto its side.

The outlet noted that the preliminary report said driver James Hudson was wearing a seatbelt. The passengers, however, did not take the precautionary measure. Hardy, for his part, took to social media to address the incident after he was released from the hospital.

“Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol. There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries,” Hardy wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 2. “Our friend, and bus driver, needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him.”

The musician, who was traveling as part of Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous tour, explained that the accident “may cost” him a couple of shows. Wallen’s last scheduled concert is set for Saturday, October 8.

In the lengthy social media post, the Mississippi native said he was planning to “recover for the next few weeks” per his doctor’s orders.

“Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow. God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service,” he added. “Thank you for all the texts and calls. I’m alive and that’s all that matters. I love you all.”

Hardy’s girlfriend, Caleigh Ryan, also weighed in on the frightening situation.

“Thank you all so so much for all the prayers and well wishes,” she wrote via Instagram Stories that same day. “I’m thanking God with all of my heart that I’m able to hold his hand right now. Michael, Tanner and Noah are ok, thank God. They suffered some injuries, but Ricky still very much needs everyone’s prayers. It really is a miracle that everyone is alive.”

Scroll down to see how celebrities reacted to Hardy’s health scare: