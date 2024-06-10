Dr. Michael Mosley‘s cause of death has been revealed one day after his body was found by Greek officials.

Multiple outlets reported on Monday, June 10, that the British TV presenter died of natural causes. A Greek police spokesperson, Konstantia Dimoglidou, told the BBC on Monday that no injuries were found on his body during an initial post-mortem and that the position of his body indicated that natural causes were likely the reason for his death.

According to The Guardian, a local Greece broadcaster reported that foul play has been ruled out of the investigation. Officials have also ordered a toxicology and histology report to find Mosley’s exact cause of death, though the outlet reports that the results will not come in for several months.

News of Mosley’s death comes less than a week after he was reported missing on Wednesday, June 5, after not returning from a hike on the Greek island of Symi. CCTV footage reportedly showed a man, presumably Mosley, walking down a rocky hillside not far from where his body was eventually found on the Greek island of Agia Marina on Sunday, June 9. He was 67.

His wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking statement on Sunday, stating, “It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.”

She went on to express her gratitude for the residents of Symi who worked hard to find her husband’s body, adding, “Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

Clare said she and Michael’s loved ones have been “taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it” on his hike. “He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.”

The couple, who wed in 1987, were on vacation in Greece with their four children at the time of Michael’s death. “I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days,” Clare said in her statement. “My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you. … I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael.”

Michael was best known for his career as a television presenter, appearing on shows such as BBC’s Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, The One Show and Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?, as well as ITV’s This Morning. He was also an advocate for the 5:2 Diet after being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.