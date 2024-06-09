The dead body of British TV presenter Michael Mosley has been found, according to Greek officials.

Mosley, a TV doctor in the U.K., was reported missing on Wednesday, June 5, after he did not return home from a hike on the Greek island of Symi. His body was discovered days later on Sunday, June 9, on a beach in Agia Marina, a Greek island.

Michael’s wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, subsequently paid tribute to her late spouse, who died at age 67.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband,” Clare said in a statement on Sunday after the body was found. “We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.”

She continued, “We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

Clare added that Michael, 67, had gone missing on Wednesday after going on a walk from the Agios Nikolaos beach. It is not known what happened, but Clare reported Michael missing within hours.

According to CCTV footage, a man presumed to be Michael was spotted walking on the other side of the coast amid intense heat and rocky terrain.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it,” Clare added. “He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.”

Michael and Clare shared four children, who joined the couple on the Grecian holiday. “I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days,” Clare said in her statement on Sunday. “My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you. … I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. ”

Michael was best known for his appearances on ITV’s This Morning and BBC programs Trust Me, I’m a Doctor and Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat?

“I trained as a doctor, but now I’ve been in telly for 34 years as a science journalist and behind the scenes. In that time, I’ve seen a huge revolution in medicine and personal health,” Michael told the U.K.’s Essence magazine in February 2019.

Michael was also a pioneer of the 5:2 Diet, which he started amid a diabetes battle.

“Six years ago I discovered I had Type 2 diabetes. My dad died from it. He did a lot of crazy diets and none of them worked,” he told the magazine at the time. “That led me to find out about intermittent fasting. Then I made a BBC documentary, Eat, Fast and Live Longer, about my search to reverse diabetes, which led to me finding out about the 5:2 Diet. That propelled me into the limelight. I then produced another BBC documentary, The Truth About Exercise, and that was very popular too. It blew away a lot of myths.”