The late Dr. Michael Mosley and wife Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley’s relationship began over four decades before his death.

The British TV presenter met Clare on his first day at medical school at London’s Royal Free Hospital in 1980. “One hundred of us in the year and the Dean said, ‘Four of you will marry,’ and I met Clare then,” Michael told Sussex Living in January 2024.

The pair went on to exchange vows in 1987 and welcomed four children: Alex, Jack, Daniel and Kate.

Michael, who collaborated professionally with Clare, noted during the January 2024 interview that the twosome “work in different sections of the house” but “meet for coffee.” Clare added, “Honestly, it has been a real pleasure.”

Several months later, news broke that Michael’s body had been found several days after he failed to return from a hike on the Greek island of Symi. He was on a vacation with Clare, who reported him missing.

“It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband,” Clare said in a June 2024 statement. “We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.”

Scroll down to see Michael and Clare’s relationship timeline:

1980

The couple met during medical school.

1987

Michael and Clare tied the knot seven years after they first crossed paths.

Related: Celebrity Couples and How They Met: Love Story Beginnings Star-crossed lovers! Ever wonder how celebrity couples like Brangelina, Tom and Gisele, and the Beckhams first met? Whether it was through mutual friends or at work, check out their love story beginnings here!

March 2019

Michael noted that Clare is “insightful and more of an extrovert” than him. “She is the one who is happy to stay out until 5 a.m.,” he said during a March 2019 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. “She has an enormous amount of social energy.”

In their relationship, Michael said he tends to “have big ideas” and Clare “puts them into practice.” He added, “She writes the recipes in my books and has long been interested in food and its impact on our health. She is a practicing GP and loves her work.”

Michael also opened up about the couple’s similarities and differences with their kids. “Our daughter Kate is exactly like her mother — sociable and very likeable. We also have three sons, Alex, Jack and Daniel.”

Michael noted that he and Clare “share a lot of interests.” He added, “She has a strong curiosity about the world and likes to question things. She is very funny but when she’s cross with me, she’s very cross.”

April 2024

Clare opened up about how Michael’s eating habits have altered since they met. “We say that he’s a labrador because they eat anything,” she told London’s The Times in April. “There were times when he would open a packet of biscuits and the whole lot would be gone.”

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time Us Weekly looks back at the stars who died before their time, including Amy Winehouse, Prince and Whitney Houston — see the most shocking celeb deaths

June 2024

Clare paid tribute to her husband after Michael’s body was found on a beach in Agia Marina, thanking the people of Symi who “worked tirelessly to help find him.”

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world,” Clare said in a statement. “It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

She continued: “I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days. My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you. … I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. ”