Patrick Mahomes adorably cuddled up with daughter Sterling in a new snap.

Brittany Mahomes, 28, took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, to share a sweet image of Patrick, 28, with Sterling, 2. In the image, Sterling sat on his lap while he wrapped his arm around her and held her hand.

At the time, he sported a Kansas City hoodie and backwards white hat while Sterling wore her pajamas and twinned her dad in a backwards pink cap. They both donned soft smiles for the snap.

“Had to look like her dada 🥹 @patrickmahomes,” Brittany captioned the post.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews’ Cutest Family Photos Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first […]

Earlier on Tuesday, Brittany posted a hilarious video of their son, Bronze, 11 months, screaming into the camera. He looked around the room while his mom laughed at him. He then reached for Brittany’s arm and held onto her hand.

This isn’t the first cute photo of the Mahomes’. Earlier this month, the four posed for Kim Kardashian’s Skims in an adorable photoshoot.

For the shoot, the family matched in red and black flannel pajamas. Patrick, for his part, donned a hooded top, while Brittany rocked a robe that tied around her waist. Sterling, meanwhile, charmed Us in a onesie while Bronze wore a sweat suit.

In one photo, Brittany and Patrick playfully held their kids upside down while they all laughed. Next, they cradled their little ones and beamed for the camera.

Elsewhere in the campaign, the family changed into black sets and posed together. Brittany lifted Sterling onto her shoulders while Patrick held Bronze against his chest. In another picture, Sterling reached out for her little brother and gave him a hug.

The parents opened up about their experience shooting for Skims in a press release statement.

“We loved shooting for Skims as a family and had the best time on set,” Brittany gushed. “The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. Skims will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and behind.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

Patrick praised, “This is our first campaign as a family, and shooting Skims all together was an awesome moment. I’m all about comfort, and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Brittany and Patrick started dating in high school and tied the knot in March 2022.

They previously welcomed Sterling in February 2021. The following year, in November 2022, Brittany gave birth to Bronze.