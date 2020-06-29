Fast & Furious family! Paul Walker’s 21-year-old daughter, Meadow, posed for a picture with Vin Diesel’s three children.

“Family, forever,” the California native captioned a Monday, June 29, Instagram photo. In the social media upload, Meadow smiled in a maroon hoodie while Hania, 12, Vincent, 10, and Pauline, 5, (named after Walker), smiled from behind her.

The photo came seven months after Diesel, 52, wished his late costar’s daughter a happy 21st birthday via Instagram.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow,” the actor captioned a November photo. “I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, wrote in a post of her own: “Happy birthday @meadowwalker. You are a soul sister and I love you with all my [heart].”

Meadow replied, “Awe this made me so so so happy! I love you. Soul sisters forever.”

Walker died in November 2013 at age 40 when his daughter was 15. The Young and the Restless alum’s Porsche Carrera GT crashed into two trees and a concrete lamppost.

“The last three years have been some of the hardest of my life because of losing my brother like that,” Diesel told Entertainment Tonight in December 2016. “We’ve felt the loss.”

The Bloodshot star added at the time: “I’d been to Brazil two times before, and both times that I’ve been here, I’ve always been with my brother. It was a lot of tissues, and it was a hard morning for me yesterday because I was here. But the irony is the whole cast reached out, and his daughter, Meadow, reached out, and all that stuff helps you get through it.”