



Meadow Walker is 21! The daughter of the late Paul Walker celebrated her birthday on Monday, November 4, and she had plenty of love coming her way thanks to her father’s former costars.

Vin Diesel, who starred alongside Walker in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious and its many sequels, made sure that his best friend’s daughter knew her family was thinking of her on her birthday — even if they weren’t in the same country.

“I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Happy Birthday Meadow!” Diesel, 52, wrote on Instagram with a picture of her. “I know it’s your 21st and you wanted to go big in Japan, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry. Love you kid. Uncle Vin.”

Even though Meadow was celebrating her big day in Tokyo, she quickly commented back to her “Uncle Vin,” writing, “Thank you so much. I can’t wait to see you soon. And my little angels. Love you❤️.”

Another Fast and the Furious star, Jordana Brewster, got in on the fun as well, sharing another picture of the birthday girl on her own Instagram. “Happy Birthday @meadowwalker. You are a soul sister and I love you with all my ❤️,” Brewster, 39, captioned the post.

“Awe this made me so so so happy! I love you. Soul sisters forever 💜,” the model replied. She also shared a few snaps of her adventures in Japan in honor of her 21st celebrations, including two selfies.

Walker died at age 40 in a car crash in November 2013, when his daughter was only 15. Since then, his Fast & Furious costars have kept an eye on Meadow and have made sure that they are involved in her life.