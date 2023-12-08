Pink and her family got into the holiday spirit on the first night of Hanukkah.

“Happy Chanukah to all those who celebrate,” the singer, 44, wrote via Instagram on Friday, December 8, alongside a snap of her family’s menorah. “May there be light in darkness always. May there be peace in our hearts, our homes, and in the world.”

Pink also shared a video of herself and daughter Willow Sage, 12, singing prayers together as they lit the menorah’s first candle. After the duo finished, they hugged. The camera then panned over to her son, Jameson Moon, 6, who sweetly wished his mom a “happy Hanukkah.”

Pink shares her two children with husband Carey Hart, whom she wed in 2008. The family of four have celebrated both Hanukkah and Christmas over the years.

Related: Inside Andy Cohen, Beanie Feldstein and More Stars' Hanukkah Celebrations It’s time for Andy Cohen and more celebrities to get lit this Hanukkah. “Well, tomorrow at sundown begins the first night of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, but with Dorit [Kemsley] here, I couldn’t resist celebrating a night early,” Cohen, 55, said during the Wednesday, December 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy […]

“Happy Holidays from The Hart Family ♥️🎄♥️🕎🥰,” Pink captioned a holiday photo of her whole family in December 2022. “Wherever you are, I hope you’re surrounded with love and gratitude. Here’s to a healthy year ahead 🥰.”

One month prior, Pink showed her followers some of the tasty treats she likes to make for her loved ones during the holiday season.

“For those of you just tuning in, I am Pink, and I am making kugel, which is a Jewish noodle dish,” she said in a November 2022 Instagram Live. “I thought it was a very appropriate time to be making a Jewish dish.”

As she made the casserole dish, Pink opened up about her family’s favorite Hanukkah traditions.

“You do kugel, and then you can do some Challah bread, which is really fun for the kids to braid the bread,” she explained. “The six braid is really good, and then we do potato pancakes and then we read the book The Latke Who Couldn’t Stop Screaming by Lemony Snicket, which is our favorite book and a very fun tradition for us.”

Related: Pink and Carey Hart's Family Album Fun-loving family! Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, have been documenting their lives with daughter Willow and son Jameson since becoming parents. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their eldest five years later. Willow became a big sister in 2016 when her baby brother arrived. The Grammy winner is not considered “cool […]

In addition to sharing festive meals, Pink and her daughter also love to sing together. In November 2020, Willow joined her mom for a duet of “The Christmas Song” as part of Disney’s Holiday Singalong. “They know that Santa’s on his way, he’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh,” Willow sang while her mom looked on with pride.

Willow has since taken her love of singing to the next level. As Pink hit the road for her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, Willow joined her on stage in June to sing their song “Cover Me In Sunshine.”

“So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢,” Hart, 48, gushed via Instagram. “Looks like [the] 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up [at the] end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻.”