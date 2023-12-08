Your account
Celebrity News

Andy Cohen, Beanie Feldstein and More Celebrate Hanukkah 2023 With Menorah Lightings and Latkes

By
Hanukkah 2023
8
Getty Images (2)

It’s time for Andy Cohen and more celebrities to get lit this Hanukkah.

“Well, tomorrow at sundown begins the first night of Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, but with Dorit [Kemsley] here, I couldn’t resist celebrating a night early,” Cohen, 55, said during the Wednesday, December 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “This really feels like the year to do it to bring peace, light and love to the world. All of which represents the meaning of Hanukkah, by the way.”

Cohen and Kemsley, 47, then lit his on-set menorah to kick off the eight-night holiday.

Hanukkah officially began on Thursday, December 7, and Cohen rang in the occasion at home with son Ben, 4, and daughter Lucy, 19 months, who both rocked matching holiday pajamas.

Keep scrolling to see how more stars are celebrating Hanukkah in 2023:

