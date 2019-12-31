



Counting down the days! Pregnant Audrey Roloff shared stunning maternity shoot pictures ahead of her second child’s arrival.

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside,” the Little People, Big World alum, 28, captioned a Tuesday, December 31, Instagram slideshow. “Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait carry him on the outside soon. I feels unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now.”

However, the former reality star is trying to “manage [her] expectations” since her and Jeremy Roloff’s now-2-year-old daughter, Ember, arrived 11 days past her due date.

In the lingerie shots, Audrey cradled her bare belly with a smile.

“Every photo is absolutely stunning,” former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky commented on the social media upload.

Audrey and Jeremy, 29, announced in July that they are expecting baby No. 2. “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister!” the former TLC personalities wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

Three months before their announcement, the pair told Us Weekly exclusively about their future family plans. “We do want to have more kids,” Audrey said in April. “We’ve always wanted to have a big family. … We don’t put a timeline or a number on it, but Lord willing, we definitely want to have more kids and we’ll take them one at a time.”

The Oregon natives, who wed in 2014, have already started setting up their baby-to-be’s room. “Jer built his crib last night and it made everything seem a little more real,” Audrey captioned an October Instagram post. “Cannot believe I’m already 30 weeks! Carrying this baby boy is such an honor and joy. I’m so grateful for every part of the journey. Pregnancy truly is such a miraculous experience. The anticipation of meeting our son has started to build over the last few days as we’ve been talking about names.”