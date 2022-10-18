Expanding the brood! Billie Lourd opened up about how she’s preparing to become a mom of two — and the mixed emotions that come with growing a family.

“I’m so excited and so freaked out,” Lourd, 30, told E! News at the premiere of Ticket to Paradise on Monday, October 18.

The Star Wars actress, who already shares 23-month-old son Kingston with husband Austen Rydell, revealed that she is most thrilled about giving her little one a new best friend — even if he doesn’t realize it quite yet.

“Getting to see my son meet his sibling. I’m just so excited for that moment,” explained. “I mean, he might not be that excited about it.”

While Kingston may not be totally aware of what’s to come, Lourd shared that the toddler has already proven he’ll be a great big brother. “He says, ‘Baby out, baby out!’ And I’m like, ‘Not yet. It’s too soon. It’s still cooking, give it time,’” she joked.

The Scream Queens alum — whose parents are Bryan Lourd and the late Carrie Fisher — is also hoping to pass on traditions to her growing brood, especially when it comes to following in the footsteps of her mom and dad.

“In general, I’m trying to spread a sense of humor to these kids all the time,” she said, noting that traveling with Kingston has been a big priority for her.

“I’ve been so lucky to be able to bring him places with me. That’s why this movie is so incredible,” Billie gushed. “I got to bring him and my husband to Australia and it was so magical. Because my mom and dad traveled with me since I was a teeny, tiny baby so getting to do that with him is so special and that’s​ my kind of family tradition.”

Billie and Rydell, 30, have kept their relationship relatively low-key since first sparking dating rumors in 2016. After pressing pause on their romance in 2017 — and the American Horror Story alum briefly moving on with former Scream Queens costar Taylor Lautner – the pair reunited. In June 2020, the couple tied the knot and secretly welcomed son Kingston later that year.

“I got to keep it to myself, and only my family knew and nobody else knew,” Billie told stepfather Bruce Bozzi during an interview in January 2021. “Everyone was so surprised when we posted that little picture of his feet, and it got to just be something I shared with the people I loved the most, which was so incredible and made my pregnancy so magical and wonderful, which I did not expect it was going to be, but it turned out to be the greatest experience.”

The California native opened up about how much she “loved being pregnant” with her partner by her side. “Now we know each other better than anybody could ever know each other,” she said. “He was so caring and incredible and cooked for me and gave me foot massages and did these classes with me. Like, he did the lactation class, he did the positive birthing class. So he was with me every step of the way. And we just became even closer friends, even better partners. And I think it prepared us to be the best parents.”

While Billie admitted that her parenting style differs from the way her mom — who died in December 2016 at the age of 60 – did things, she looks back appreciatively on what even the hard times with a parent like Fisher taught her.

“There’s a lot of things that my mom taught me to do and then there’s a lot that is, honestly it might be more valuable, of what not to do. And that’s one of the things that I will not do to my son,” she explained at the time, referring to the “pressure” she was put under as a child to be the caregiver of her family.