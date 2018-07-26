Pregnant Hilary Duff understands that growing a human being is beautiful. But it’s also tough both mentally and physically.

Duff, who is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, opened up about about the experience in a Wednesday, July 25, Instagram post.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big,” the 30-year-old began. “Man . . . pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all the mamas who make it look effortless . . . this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

The Younger actress marveled that it’s “lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come” but at the same time she can barely tie her own shoes.

Famous Celebrity Pregnancies: Baby Bump Hall of Fame

“Sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” wrote Duff. “Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!”

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who shares son Luca, 6, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, surprised fans on June 8 when she announced that she is expecting baby No. 2.

Duff was hoping for a daughter and admitted she was “nervous” before the gender reveal. “I thought for sure I was going to have a boy,” she told KISS-FM’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest in June. “I’m obsessed with Luca — but I wanted one of each.”

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!