Baby bumpin’! Josiah Duggar’s pregnant wife, Lauren Duggar, showed off her growing belly in a sweet Instagram picture on Saturday, August 10.

“Life is such a gift and something I cherish more now, with all that we have gone through this past year,” the Counting On star, 20, wrote, referencing her miscarriage last year. “This pregnancy hasn’t been easy. I treasure every moment and I am reminded daily that life is truly a miracle from God.”

The couple announced the happy news of their growing family in May, just three months after opening up about Lauren’s miscarriage.

“God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort,” Lauren and Josiah, 22, told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall. Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!”

The pair revealed in February that Lauren had miscarried last year. “A couple months ago, we found out that we were expecting, but suddenly thereafter, we lost our baby,” Lauren, 20, said statement to Us.

Added Josiah: “It really was a hard time for our family going through this right after we got married. And all the dreams of getting to see our little one and hold it in our hands dashed before our eyes.”

While it wasn’t easy, the reality stars, who married in June 2018, opted to share their story so that others going through similar situations would know that they’re “not alone.”

Their baby will be surrounded by a lot of cousins close in age, thanks to a 2019 Duggar baby boom. Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) welcomed her third child, a baby girl, in May with husband Ben Seewald, while Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) announced in April that she and Joseph Duggar are expecting their second child. Next up was Anna Duggar (née Keller) who revealed the following month that she and Josh Duggar are set to welcome their sixth child together. Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth also announced news of their growing family that same month.

