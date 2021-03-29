Listen up, gents! Shawn Johnson East opened up about the most romantic thing her husband, Andrew East, does for her during her second pregnancy — and it may not be what you expect. The couple, who share daughter Drew, 15 months, are planning for their second baby’s arrival in July. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above, with hosts Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz, to hear what the former Olympic gymnast, 29, had to say.

“My favorite thing is, every once in a while, actually pretty frequently now, when it’s Drew’s time to get up in the morning, he’ll turn off the monitor on my phone and shut the doors and turn on a sound machine and just let me sleep in,” Johnson told Us.

Aside from helping his wife get those extra Z’s, the former NFL player, 29, also makes sure Johnson has some time alone.

“Anytime I can, I’ll take Drew to the park or we’ll go on a little walk and just give Shawn a second where she can lay down and breathe,” he said. “I’ve also been cooking quite a lot. I hope it’s good food.”

As for making time for one another, East explained that if it’s not on their calendar, alone time is not going to happen.

“I don’t think either of us are naturally gifted as planners, but we’ve been getting in the practice of putting things on the schedule, making sure that they’re blocked off on the calendar,” he told Us. “We do Thursday night date nights [and it’s] literally on the schedule. You can see five to nine is date night.”

When asked if he thinks pregnancy makes Johnson sexier than ever, East couldn’t help but blush.

“Shawn’s always a stunner, but she’s adorable pregnant,” he told Us. “I think pregnancy has brought us closer just because there’s so much new stuff to navigate now that we have a child and there’s new opportunities for healthy conflict. We’ve been able to help each other out in ways that we haven’t needed to before. So I think it’s been good for us.”

The couple recently partnered with H&R Block to help ease the uncertainty that the pandemic has brought to tax season.

