



False alarm! Pregnant Tori Roloff (née Patton) is experiencing Braxton Hicks contractions ahead of her second child’s arrival.

“Fun fact of the day: Sneezing while having a Braxton Hick is straight up mi[serable],” the Little People, Big World star, 28, wrote on her Thursday, November 14, Instagram Story. “Don’t get too excited. I’ve had Braxton Hicks since like 16 weeks.”

Us Weekly broke the news in May that the reality star and her husband, Zach Roloff, are expecting baby No. 2 after welcoming their son Jackson, now 2, in 2017. “We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother,” the TLC personalities told Us exclusively at the time, adding that the little one is due in November. “We can not wait to meet our sweet baby girl!”

Tori has had a tougher time with this pregnancy compared to her last, she wrote on Instagram two months later. “I have had a harder time accepting my body,” the Oregon native shared in July. “I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure. … Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes, don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever).”

The pregnant star went on to write, “It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way. Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift, and I’m trying trust me.”

Earlier this month, Tori hit back at a social media body-shamed who called her “fat” and unhealthy. “I usually do not respond to ridiculousness like this, but what in the actual heck,” she clapped back on her Instagram Story. “I can not believe women talk to other women like this. Calling me fat and unhealthy is the most disgusting thing ever. Comparing me to others is so detrimental. If you want me to be healthy for my family you should be lifting me up not tearing me down. GTFO. I’m pregnant and myself and baby girl are healthy as can be.”

She continued in a separate post: “I’m only here to do me. And if that means eating a milkshake a day guess what? I’m here for it.”

Tori and Zach, 29, wed in July 2015 on the Roloff’s family farm in Oregon.