The 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter of Prince William and Duchess Kate are no strangers to making their parents blush with their naughty behavior. One example was in July 2017 when Charlotte had a slight meltdown as her family boarded a plane at the Hamburg Airport in Germany.

Photos of the moment show the tot crying and sitting on the tarmac as she refused to hop on the aircraft. Eventually, the Duchess was able to coax her to get on the plane, but that didn’t stop the young royal and her older brother from having sour looks as they looked out the jet’s window.

Another time Charlotte adorably got on her parents’ nerves was at the 2019 Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy in June, where the princess almost made a run for it from her mom. Pictures show Charlotte about to race down a grass hill as Duchess Kate, 37, tries to keep her seated by grabbing the back of her daughter’s dress. George, meanwhile, keeps calm, as he watches with his hand in his pocket.

George’s toddler antics have also been photographed. At the Trooping the Colour 2018 ceremony, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday, George was shushed by his cousin, Savannah Phillips, for joking around too much during the parade. Charlotte also climbed into Duchess Kate’s arms when she was tired of taking photos on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Later in the event, George tried to grab a book out of a royal family member’s hands, which led to his mom scolding him.

Along with George and Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also share 16-month-old son, Prince Louis. So far, the baby has been cool, calm and collected compared to his older siblings, but only time will tell if he inherits their mischievous side too.

