Always making an entrance! Prince George and Princess Charlotte took part in Queen Elizabeth II’s 92nd birthday celebration at the Trooping the Colour parade, and, naturally, they stole the show.

The royal family got together for the event on Saturday, June 9, and they all watched a Royal Air Force display from the Buckingham Palace balcony. The siblings were joined by their older cousin, Savannah Phillips, while their parents, Duchess Kate and Prince William, stood closely behind them.

The trio were all smiles and clapping while watching the airplane show, but all eyes were on them to capture their adorable reactions. Prince George got in a bit of trouble for singing too loud while his little sister suffered a bit of a mishap.

Other attendees included Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan fresh off their honeymoon, Prince Charles, Princess Eugenie and Duchess Camilla.

Scroll down to see the cutest pics!