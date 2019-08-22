



A new addition! Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, are expecting their first child together.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby,” a rep for the pair confirmed in a statement to E! News on Wednesday, August 21.

The filmmaker, 56, first crossed paths with Pick, 35, in 2009, but they didn’t get engaged until 2017. “It’s true. We’re very happy and excited,” the model told the Associated Press at the time.

The couple wed in a small, private ceremony in Los Angeles attended by close family and friends in November 2018.

Pick, who is the daughter of Israeli singer Svika Pick, is Tarantino’s first and only wife. He previously expressed doubt about getting hitched, noting that much of his focus is placed on his work.

“Here’s the thing. When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else. It’s all about the movie,” he told GQ in 2009. “I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way. The whole world can go to hell and burst into flames. I don’t care. This is my life.”

However, he explained that marriage was not necessarily off the table, adding: “I’m not saying that I’ll never get married or have a kid before I’m 60. But I’ve made a choice, so far, to go on this road alone. Because this is my time. This is my time to make movies.”

Pick appears in Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie, which debuted on July 26, has earned $181.8 million to date globally.

The summer flick follows TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), in 1969 Los Angeles as they attempt to navigate the shifting entertainment industry.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!