Raven Gates on How Self-Care Is Mom Care With Bio-Oil®

As a mother, caring for yourself is as important as caring for your baby. Experts agree that post-pregnancy self-care shouldn’t be optional; it’s vital to boosting your mood, giving you more energy and keeping you healthy, inside and out. Raven Gates gave birth to her son, Gates Zev Gottschalk, with husband Adam Gottschalk in January 2022.

Gates talks about the important role me-time plays in her life as a new mom. “I feel like I took self-care for granted pre-pregnancy, and then during pregnancy, I did self-care in order to feel comfortable from the aches and pains of carrying around a large belly,” she says. “Now, my self-care is all about connecting with myself again.”

Begin With Quiet Moments

For new moms, a distraction-free breakfast can help set the tone for the day ahead. Gates likes to start her day with a healthy dose of personal time. “I love waking up early in the morning before the baby rises and having a cup of coffee as the sun comes up,” she notes. “It gives me a moment to reflect and have gratitude for this precious time in my life.”

Press Play and Chill

Music therapy is known as one of the best ways to increase mindfulness and avoid burnout. Gates uses tunes to boost her mood and take herself to a calmer headspace. “One of my favorite things in the morning is to put on music. I have a ‘morning vibes’ playlist that includes lo-fi music and jazz,” she explains. “It’s a simple way to enjoy myself while getting the day started.”

Love Your Skin

A pre-bed skincare routine, like any other form of self-care, can help new moms unwind. Gates uses this me-time to decompress before going to sleep. “Bio-Oil is part of my nighttime self-care ritual. It’s soothing and is something I use just for me,” she says. “It feels great on my skin, and I go to bed feeling like I did something good for myself that day.”

Because stretch marks and scarring are a natural part of every woman's motherhood journey, Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is the perfect addition to any new mom's post-partum, self-care kit.

