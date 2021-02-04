Valentine’s Day may look a little different this year, but Moms Like Us host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz are making sure moms and kids have everything they need to fill this holiday with love, excitement and fun. From virtual wine tastings to activities in the kitchen, watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above to see what you should have on your V-Day gift list.

Drink Up!

Grab your girlfriends for the perfect Galentine’s Day event. Wolffer Estate is bringing their Long Island vineyard experience to you by offering private virtual wine tastings, which is led by one of their wine experts. Sip and savor their delicious wines from the comfort of your home.

Indulge in Chocolate

If you’re looking to indulge on Valentine’s Day than look no further than Harry & David’s signature chocolate truffles box. These decadent truffles come with different flavors such as creamy milk and dark chocolate, raspberry, chocolate almond, coffee and more.

A Tasty Treat for Kids

While the adults eat the chocolates, the kids can take a bite of Cheryl’s Cookies. Their ‘I Love You Treats Gift Pail’ is filled with gourmet cookies including buttercream frosted cut-outs, and flavors such as chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin and raspberry ruby. Plus, you can reuse the pail to hold art supplies for your kids.

Fun in the Kitchen with Grandma

Let’s not forget Grandma this Valentine’s Day. Little Bridges Grandma & Me In The Kitchen Activity Kit provides everything needed for a special experience between grandparent and grandchild. It includes a read-aloud storybook, a keepsake potholder, an apron, fabric paint for personalization and an activity recipe journal. It will keep grandma and her little ones busy for hours!

Stop and Smell the Roses

There’s no better way to say ‘I Love You’ on Valentine’s Day then with flowers. 1-800-Flowers.com has a wide variety of beautiful arrangements including their ‘One of Kind Bouquet,’ which are each designed by local florists, so no two bouquets are alike.

Get Cozy

After a long day of chasing the kids around, we imagine Mom would love nothing more than to snuggle in front of the fire with a soft embroidered luxury fleece robe. Available at PersonalizationMall.com, they can be customized with any name and come in both women and men’s sizes.

Catch Moms Like Us every Thursday on Us Weekly’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. ET