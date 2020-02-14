Happy heart day! Tom Brady, Reese Witherspoon and more celebrities are showering their partners with love in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The New England Patriots player gave a short and sweet shoutout to Gisele Bündchen, his wife of more than 10 years. “My forever Valentine,” he tweeted on Friday, February 14, with a playful selfie of himself and the supermodel.

Witherspoon also put a lighthearted spin on her festive tribute to her husband, Jim Toth. The Legally Blonde star shared side-by-side photos of the partners’ version of “Instagram vs. Reality.” One photo showed the pair all dolled up for an event, and the other featured the comfy and casual duo in their natural state.

For the second year in a row, HGTV star Chip Gaines proved to be the ultimate husband on this special holiday. The Fixer Upper personality posted the results of his “late night mission” to a Waco, Texas, silo that he emblazoned with a big red heart for his wife, Joanna Gaines.

“So many memories in the books, sweet girl, and SOO many more to come,” he captioned the sentimental snapshot. In 2019, Chip tagged a silo with a love note, “Chip [hearts] Jo,” in green paint.

These established celeb couples weren’t the only ones to revel in their love this Valentine’s Day. Some relatively new hot Hollywood flames made public declarations of their affections on social media to celebrate the romantic day.

Total Bellas star Nikki Bella, who started dating Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev in 2019, praised her fiancé for sticking with her through thick and thin. The couple announced their engagement in January and confirmed they would be welcoming their first child later the same month.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride, I know. Your patience, love, support, faith, and strength have made me fall more in love with you everyday,” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram. “Love doing life with you, even when it gets hard. Thank you for putting up with me.”

Scroll down to see how more stars paid tribute to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day!