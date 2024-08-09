Reese Witherspoon had the perfect date for the premiere of her pal Zoë Kravitz’s new movie.

The actress and producer, 48, was joined by her son Deacon Phillippe — whom she shares with actor Ryan Phillippe — as she supported Kravitz at the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice on Thursday, August 8.

Witherspoon looked elegant in a black pantsuit while Deacon, 20, kept it casual in a blue T-shirt with his glasses tucked into them.

While she didn’t pose on the red carpet with her mom and brother, Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, was also photographed inside the DGA Theater Complex with her family. Ava, 24, channeled her inner Taylor Swift in a white blouse and sparkly black shorts.

Witherspoon was also spotted posing on the red carpet with the woman of the hour, Kravitz, who makes her directorial debut with Blink Twice, a thriller starring her fiancé Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie.

Witherspoon formed a close bond with Kravitz while filming HBO’s Big Little Lies. The actresses were also joined by their costar from that show, Laura Dern, on the red carpet.

Inside the theater, Kravitz, 35, paid tribute to her man, describing Tatum as the “love of [her] life,”

“From producing to performing to pep talks to holding my head or my feet while I cried on the bathroom floor because I thought I f–ked it all up, thank you for letting me be a complete OCD psychopath, control freak,” Kravitz said. “Thank you for your patience. Making this film with you has been an awfully great adventure. Thank you for trusting me to ‘female direct’ you. It’s really very cool to get to make a movie but when you get to do it with the love of your life, it’s even cooler.”

Witherspoon, Kravitz, Dern, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley are expected to reunite for a third season of Big Little Lies, which Kidman recently said is “moving fast and furious.”

“We’re in good shape,” Kidman told Vanity Fair. “So the rest is — we need to shut up because there’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. Because if you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it.”