Reese Witherspoon had to stop Nicole Kidman from teasing too much about Big Little Lies season 3.

“I was really excited about these storylines because it gave me so much to play,” Witherspoon, 48, said to Kidman, 56, about her recent season of The Morning Show in a sit-down published by Vanity Fair on Wednesday, June 5. “And it asked this central question that now I like to ask at dinner parties, which is ‘Would you compromise your life, your career, your job for a family member who committed a crime?’”

Kidman took a beat to ponder Witherspoon’s question, but she ultimately said yes without any hesitation. Witherspoon then asked Kidman if her sister was the one to commit a crime, would she help cover it up?

“But to me, she wouldn’t commit a crime,” Kidman responded while laughing.

Witherspoon couldn’t help but point out that was the whole theme of their show Big Little Lies.

“Oh, that’s the plot of Big Little Lies,” she said while laughing at the irony to which Kidman turned to the camera and teased, “Just you wait!”

Witherspoon then acknowledged that she and Kidman’s conversation about their recent projects went somewhere else and that the actresses had already said “too much” about Big Little Lies. Season 2 premiered in 2019 and details about a possible season 3 have been kept under wraps since.

“I get the ring ring: ‘Hey, is [season 3] happening?’ Like, Nic,” Witherspoon said. “You got excited.”

Kidman admitted she did get “excited” while talking about the show, and Witherspoon could understand the sentiment.

“It’s OK, baby, I get excited too,” Witherspoon said. “Then I get Laura [Dern] calling me and Zoë [Kravitz] and Shailene [Woodley]. They’re all like, ‘Nic said that we’re making Big Little Lies season 3?’”

Kidman then shared that the team is “moving fast and furious” on the new season “now” with Liane Moriarty, who penned the novel the show is based on, “delivering the book.”

“We’re in good shape,” she said. “So the rest is — we need to shut up because there’s this whole thing that you should never talk about something until you’ve done it. Because if you talk about doing it, it’s the dopamine hit of doing it. You feel like you’ve done it.”

Witherspoon shared she wasn’t familiar with the scientific study behind it, but she has a similar rule in her life when it comes to projects.

“It’s called ‘Don’t be full of s–t,’” Witherspoon admitted getting Kidman’s approval. “It’s called the ‘No BS Rule’ in Hollywood. Because how many people have told you they’re doing X, Y, Z, X, Y, Z. It’s like I don’t want to talk about it until I’m standing in the costume on the set. Then I will confirm to you it is happening cause it is really hard to stop it once you’re standing on set in costume.”

Big Little Lies premiered in 2017 and stars Witherspoon, Kidman, Dern, Kravitz and Woodley. Meryl Streep joined the cast in season 2. After the season 2 finale, most of the cast was unsure if they’d return for another season. However, Kidman was adamant it was going to happen.

“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” Kidman said during a November 2023 Q&A session at a Florida event hosted by the LPGA. “And then this situation came along where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show and then all of you watched it and made it a massive success. And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

While Kidman confirmed season 3 was in the works, no additional details have been shared so far. HBO has not confirmed plans for Big Little Lies season 3.