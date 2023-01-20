Regina King is remembering the legacy of her late son, Ian Alexander Jr., on the first anniversary of his death.

“January 19th is Ian’s Worthday. As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence,” the One Night in Miami… director, 52, wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 20, sharing a video of a lantern floating across the evening sky. “We are all in different places on the planet … so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us.”

She continued: “Of course, orange is your favorite color. It’s the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I [breathe]. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being … Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light. 🧡🧡🧡.”

The late musician — who the Watchman alum shared with ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. — died by suicide on January 21, 2022, at the age of 26.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King told Today in a statement at the time. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Following Ian’s death, the Oscar winner has been supported by her famous friends as she grieves the loss of her only child.

“My friend. I think of you often. I always pray for your strength & peace in the midst of loss and grief. I love you 🧡🧡🧡,” Niecy Nash wrote via Instagram comment on Friday.

Yvonne Orji, for her part, added: “Love, healing and peace to you in abundance.”

King — who welcomed her only child in 1996 with her then-husband, now 64 — long had a special bond with Ian as he grew up.

“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me to be a mother for me to realize how incredible of a woman [my mother] is,” the If Beale Street Could Talk star previously gushed during a CNN “Red Chair Interview” in October 2020. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me. Being a mom to Ian.”

The late “Work It Out” singer, who performed under the stage name Desduné, was equally proud that King was his mother.

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something I will forever be grateful for,” Ian wrote via Instagram in January 2021, sharing a sweet birthday tribute to the actress. “But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s—t on you, [you’re] the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and every day YO DAY!!”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.