Two weeks after announcing her pregnancy, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Monica Garcia revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

“One thing I promised myself when opening my life up to all of you was that I was going to do it completely unapologetically and authentically raw as possible,” Garcia, 39, began in a lengthy post via Instagram on Sunday, April 28. “I would show you my life in all aspects because that is what I agreed to do. Unfortunately, today I need to share a very heartbreaking aspect.”

She continued, “‘There is no heartbeat.’ I don’t have many words and I’m still processing all of this myself. As quickly as this happened, that’s how quickly things have changed.”

Garcia noted that she’s “sending so much love” to those who are undergoing “miscarriages, fertility issues, pregnancy problems, if you have an angel baby, and everything in-between.”

“I am so grateful for my incredible doctors and amazing support system,” she concluded. “I am so blessed to have all of you in my corner and I appreciate how beautiful you all have been to me about this baby. I love you and I’m so thankful for you.🤍🤍🤍.”

Alongside the message, Garcia shared black-and-white snaps of her and another person’s hands, as well as a pic of her in the hospital.

Garcia revealed the news of her pregnancy during an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast earlier this month when she was asked what’s on the horizon following her one-season run on RHOSLC.

While Garcia seemed initially hesitant to share the news, she announced she was seven weeks pregnant. “I literally just found out,” she said. “I have not told one f—king person except for my best friend.”

Garcia noted that she went to urgent care for “something totally unrelated” and a doctor told her she was pregnant. When Garcia was asked who the father of her child was, she played coy before revealing his name is Braxton.

“I have not even — I’ve been dating him for a year and no one even knows who he is,” she said.

Garcia noted that she and her beau were not trying for a baby, saying, “I should not be [pregnant]. I literally, I was on the urgent care floor bawling my eyes out. ‘Cause I’m like, ‘I’m 39, there’s no way.’ I’m on birth control. Like, by all means, I should not be pregnant. … It’s so scary, but it’s so crazy.”

Garcia is a mother of four kids, Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Fowler. (The former couple finalized their divorce last year after splitting in 2023 but rekindling again before separating for good.)