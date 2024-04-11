The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Monica Garcia had been dating her boyfriend, Braxton, for nearly “one year” before their surprise pregnancy news.

Garcia, 39, confirmed on the Thursday, April 11, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast that the couple are expecting their first baby together. Garcia, who recorded the episode at seven weeks pregnant, shares four older daughters with ex-husband Mike Fowler.

“I literally just found out. … I have not told one f—king person except for my best friend,” Garcia said on the podcast, noting Fowler did not even know. “I should not be [pregnant]. I, literally, was on the urgent care floor bawling my eyes out. ‘Cause I’m like, ‘I’m 39, there’s no way.’ I’m on birth control. Like, by all means, I should not be pregnant. … It’s so scary, but it’s so crazy.”

Garcia taped the “Viall Files” episode three weeks before it was released. Days before Thursday, she hopped onto a Zoom with podcast host Nick Viall to further detail her romance with Braxton and confirmed his name.

Keep scrolling to get to know Garcia’s boyfriend:

How Did Monica Meet Braxton?

Garcia met Braxton while she was filming season 4 of RHOSLC.

“He works in Utah at Wasatch Excursions. He, like, manages that property,” she explained, noting Braxton was 28 at the time. “And that is where Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene.”

During the excursion, Garcia asked Braxton whether he was single and he said he was “courting” another woman. “I’m like, ‘What the f—k does courting mean?’ I’m not in Bridgerton times,” she joked to Viall. “I don’t know what that means.”

Courting is a term often associated with the Mormon faith, which Garcia and Braxton both used to practice. Neither are still members of the church. (Garcia had been excommunicated after telling her bishop about her affair with her brother-in-law.)

Several weeks later, Garcia started seeing Braxton after she put her phone number in his phone during the outdoor adventure.

Braxton’s Job

Braxton is the manager of Wasatch Excursions, which offers snowmobile, ATV and UTV treks to Wasatch Mountain State Park in Utah. According to a local Fox13 interview from October 2022, the general manager of Wasatch Excursions is Braxton Knight. Garcia also follows a private Instagram account for a man with the same name.

How Did Braxton Find Out About Monica’s Pregnancy?

Garcia informed Braxton of her pregnancy when she boarded her flight to California ahead of Viall’s podcast recording.

“Actually, I kinda f—ked up. I did him so dirty when I told him,” she said. “I was leaving on a work trip and I was on a plane. He was like, ‘I love you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I’m pregnant’ and then [turned] my phone [on airplane mode for takeoff]. That was so f—ked up, but it worked out because I was so scared of his answer. I was like, ‘airplane mode’ and he had time to process.”

Once Braxton finished processing and Garcia’s flight landed, he revealed that he is “excited” about becoming a first-time father.

“We were both in shock, but he’s been incredible [and] so supportive,” she added.

Nearly Social Media Official

Garcia seemingly hinted at Braxton’s identity in a Monday, April 8, Instagram video.

“‘You have no reason to be here! NONE. No purpose!’ The reason and

purpose🤍🤍🤍,” she captioned her post. “It’s not about you, it’s never been about you, and it will never BE about you, but keep fixating on me, bb✌🏽.”

The upload featured a video of a mystery man, whose face was hidden from the camera, carried Garcia away.

When Did Braxton Meet Monica’s Daughters?

Garcia wanted to wait until her relationship with Braxton was “serious” before introducing him to her children.

“I’m very, very protective of my girls and, honestly, the pregnancy is what kind of kicked everything into motion,” Garcia said on Thursday’s episode. “I didn’t have him come to my home and until he met my children. He has now met my children [and] the reason I would always go to his [house] was that I didn’t want him to meet my girls yet until I know this was serious.”

Garcia wanted to break the unofficial tradition set by her mom because she had “met every single man” that her mother had dated through the years. “I wasn’t going to do that with my daughters,” the Bravo star stressed.

Naming Their Baby After Nick

Garcia and Braxton have not yet found out the sex of their little one but plan to soon. Braxton also apparently wants to name their baby after Viall because of the podcast announcement, which Garcia teased on the podcast. She jokingly explained Braxton wants their child’s middle name to “have Nick in there” as a tribute.