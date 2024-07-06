Riverdale alum Vanessa Morgan is pregnant with her second baby, her first with boyfriend James Karnik.

“So in love with this man, our family of 4 coming this month,” Morgan, 32, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 6. “Surprise! Thank you GOD.”

Morgan uploaded maternity photos with Karnik, 33, where he cradled her belly in the forest. Karnik revealed the baby’s sex when he shared a snap moments later captioned, “Holdin BOTH my girls at the same time.”

Morgan previously welcomed son River in January 2021 with ex-husband Michael Kopech. The former couple wed in January 2020, with the actress announcing her pregnancy via social media that July. At the time, she omitted Kopech’s name. News later broke that Kopech filed for divorce one month before Morgan’s pregnancy reveal.

“In the moment, it’s so painful. It’s almost like we idolize what our dream reality [was] from when we were a kid,” Morgan said during an episode of the “Broad Ideas” podcast in March, addressing her split for the first time. “You mourn the future that never happened. You mourn the fantasy that you created, and that wasn’t the reality that was the best alignment for me.”

She added: “God saved me. I only saw the bigger picture now. You go through those two years of pain. I went through two years of pain.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Morgan said, “Part of the biggest thing is that embarrassment. Not wanting to face that you have a broken family. You get married, you want to kind of have that fantasy and I think it’s almost like you feel disappointed to tell people that it didn’t work out, I’m going to be a single mom. I think that’s the beauty of life is that it doesn’t always go as planned and it’s the journey.”

Despite the ups and downs, her experience raising River has been positive. “He’s crawling everywhere, and he’s starting to transition to walking,” Morgan exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in 2021, sharing her son’s milestones. “He’s climbing up. He’s standing on things. I was just looking at baby pictures of him. … Oh, my God, a month makes such a difference. He was so small. Where’s the time going?”

Motherhood has allowed Morgan to feel like “a kid again” and “relive my childhood through his eyes,” she added, telling Us, “It’s really special.”

Following her divorce, Morgan moved on with Karnik, who already got a taste of fatherhood before the pair’s pregnancy news. In August 2023, Morgan shared a video via her Instagram Story of River and the basketball player having a blast on a zipline. “Date nights,” she captioned the post.